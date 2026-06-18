Is Loews Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $22.2 billion , Loews Corporation ( L ) provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The New York-based company also provides midstream energy services, including natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) interstate pipeline transportation, underground storage infrastructure, and gathering services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and L fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - property & casualty industry. The company's defining specialty is its decentralized, multi-industry holding company structure powered by an "insurance float" strategy.

Despite its notable strength, the company had dipped 6.7% from its 52-week high of $114.90 , reached on Feb. 9. Shares of L have gained marginally over the past three months, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.1% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of L are up 1.3%, compared to SPX’s 9.4% rise. In the longer term, L has gained 20.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing SPX's 25.2% return over the same time period.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, L has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late May, with slight fluctuations. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average over the past year.

On May 4, shares of L plunged 5.9% after delivering its Q1 results . The company reported total revenues of $4.56 billion, up 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter. However, its EPS dropped 6.3% year-over-year to $1.63 primarily due to lower underlying underwriting results and unfavorable prior-year loss reserve developments at its insurance arm, CNA Financial, alongside lower investment income within the parent company trading portfolio. This bottom line decline might have made investors jittery.

L has outperformed its rival, The Progressive Corporation ( PGR ), which has declined 22.1% over the past 52 weeks and 11% on a YTD basis.