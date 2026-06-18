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Is Loews Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Loews Corp_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Loews Corp_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $22.2 billion, Loews Corporation (L) provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The New York-based company also provides midstream energy services, including natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) interstate pipeline transportation, underground storage infrastructure, and gathering services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and L fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - property & casualty industry. The company's defining specialty is its decentralized, multi-industry holding company structure powered by an "insurance float" strategy.

Despite its notable strength, the company had dipped 6.7% from its 52-week high of $114.90, reached on Feb. 9. Shares of L have gained marginally over the past three months, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.1% uptick during the same time frame. 

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of L are up 1.3%, compared to SPX’s 9.4% rise. In the longer term, L has gained 20.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing SPX's 25.2% return over the same time period. 

To confirm its recent bearish trend, L has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late May, with slight fluctuations. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average over the past year. 

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On May 4, shares of L plunged 5.9% after delivering its Q1 results. The company reported total revenues of $4.56 billion, up 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter. However, its EPS dropped 6.3% year-over-year to $1.63 primarily due to lower underlying underwriting results and unfavorable prior-year loss reserve developments at its insurance arm, CNA Financial, alongside lower investment income within the parent company trading portfolio. This bottom line decline might have made investors jittery. 

L has outperformed its rival, The Progressive Corporation (PGR), which has declined 22.1% over the past 52 weeks and 11% on a YTD basis. 

Its mean price target of $217 suggests a 102.3% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,483.49 +63.39 +0.85%
S&P 500 Index
PGR 203.27 -1.15 -0.56%
Progressive Corp
L 107.41 -0.27 -0.25%
Loews Corp

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