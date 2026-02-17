Barchart.com
Quanta Services Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Quanta Services, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Quanta Services, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $78.1 billion, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions serving the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries across the United States, Canada, Australia, and international markets. It delivers comprehensive design, engineering, construction, maintenance, and restoration services through its electric power, renewable energy, and underground utility infrastructure segments.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PWR stock has jumped 80.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas increased 11.8%. In addition, shares of Quanta Services are up 24.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.

Moreover, shares of the specialty contractor have outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI26.3% gain over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

PWR shares rose 1.2% on Oct. 30 as Quanta Services beat Q3 2025 expectations with adjusted EPS of $3.33, topping analysts’ estimates. Revenue also impressed, rising 17.5% to $7.63 billion, above forecasts, signaling strong demand across its electric and renewables segments. Additionally, the company raised its annual revenue outlook to $27.8 billion - $28.2 billion and maintained a solid adjusted EPS midpoint of $10.58.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect Quanta Services’ EPS to rise 18.5% year-over-year to $9.73. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings and 10 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 26, Citigroup raised its price target on Quanta Services to $540 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $481.19. The Street-high price target of $548 suggests a 4.6% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

