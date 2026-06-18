How Is Expeditors International's Stock Performance Compared to Other Transportation Stocks?

Bellevue, Washington-based Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) is a premier global logistics and third-party logistics (3PL) provider with a market cap of $21.5 billion . It designs, alters, and executes highly optimized supply chain architectures for a diverse corporate client base spanning the technology, healthcare, automotive, and retail sectors.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EXPD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the integrated freight & logistics industry. The company’s primary structural strength lies in its debt-free, asset-light financial model, which protects it from the steep overhead costs of owning airplanes or cargo ships and allows it to scale its capacity up or down rapidly alongside volatile macroeconomic shifts.

The company is currently trading 4.7% below its 52-week high of $168.52 reached on Jun. 12. Shares of EXPD have soared 12.2% over the past three months, outperforming the iShares Transportation Average ETF’s ( IYT ) 11% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, EXPD has rallied 41.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing IYT’s 28.1% return over the same time period. However, on a YTD basis, shares of EXPD are up 7.8%, lagging IYT’s 11.8% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, EXPD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July 2025, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May.

Shares of EXPD surged 9.6% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results. Adjusted EPS rose 16% year over year to $1.71, while its operating income climbed 11% to $295 million.

Investor sentiment was further supported by a 4% increase in revenue to $2.8 billion, driven by solid operating performance across several business segments. Airfreight tonnage grew 5%, and the company delivered double-digit revenue growth in its customs brokerage, transcon, distribution, and order management businesses. These gains more than offset softer ocean freight demand, with volumes declining 4% during the quarter.

EXPD has lagged its rival, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ), which has soared 97.9% over the past 52 weeks and 15.2% on a YTD basis.