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Is Cboe Global Markets Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock
Finance and money technology asset management background by InfiniteFlow via Adobe Stock

Illinois-based Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) is a leading global exchange operator and financial market infrastructure provider that offers trading, clearing, and investment solutions across multiple asset classes. The company operates some of the world's largest and most liquid marketplaces for equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, and digital assets.

With a market cap of approximately $27.8 billion, the company sits in the “large-cap” territory, a space reserved for firms valued above $10 billion. Cboe Global Markets' key strengths include its leading position in U.S. options trading, diversified operations across multiple asset classes and geographies, and strong recurring revenue from market data and access fees. The company also benefits from proprietary products such as the VIX volatility index, supporting resilient earnings growth.

Despite its notable feats, the stock is currently trading about 28.5% below its 52-week high of $371.18, touched on May 19. Over the past three months, shares have decreased 9.1%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.8% rise.

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Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE stock has advanced 18.2%, trailing the index’s 25.6% gain. The year-to-date picture tells a similar story, with the stock up 5.7% while SPX has surged 9.7%. 

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average for the past year but has dropped below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month. 

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On June 16, shares of Cboe Global Markets plunged more than 9%, making it the biggest decliner in the S&P 500, after Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig defended the agency's decision to approve perpetual futures, a move that raised concerns about increased competition and potential market structure changes.

When compared against its top peer, CME Group Inc. (CMEhas dipped 2.2% over the past 52 weeks and 4.2% so far in 2026, trailing Cboe’s gains.

Nevertheless, analyst sentiment remains measured, with 19 analysts assigning an overall rating of “Hold,” and its average price target of $324.79 implies an upswing potential of 22.5% from the current market prices. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,511.35 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
CBOE 256.93 -8.31 -3.13%
CBOE Global Markets
CME 250.89 -10.71 -4.09%
CME Group

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