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Famed Short Seller Jim Chanos Calls SpaceX IPO Fueled by Hopes and Dreams, Not Reality

Ebube Jones - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock

Reusable rockets are now punching through the atmosphere with almost boring regularity, and Starlink has signed up more than 10 million users, bringing internet access to places that used to be completely cut off. These milestones have pushed SpaceX (SPCX) to break records with its historic IPO on June 12.

Shares are currently priced at about $175 each on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, and the deal has raised about $86 billion in new capital after underwriters exercised their “greenshoe” option. That would give SpaceX a valuation of roughly $2 trillion, which would make this the largest public offering ever. 

But just as SpaceX prepared to write its name into the financial history books, a legendary short seller was already sounding the alarm. Famed investor Jim Chanos blasted that sky‑high price, saying the whole thing is being driven by hopes and dreams, not hard financial numbers.

So far, at least, the market is celebrating SpaceX’s big vision and strong execution, but things are still fresh. Will Chanos still end up being right in what could be a key moment for high‑risk innovation investing? Let’s dive in.

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What Chanos Actually Said

Even with all the excitement around the SpaceX IPO, not everyone is buying the story. The offering for SpaceX is heavily oversubscribed, with investors scrambling to secure an allocation. Yet, a veteran investor, known for his early bearish calls on companies like Enron and Tesla (TSLA), is looking at the same deal and seeing serious red flags.

Jim Chanos has built his reputation by calling out story-driven valuations and returning to basic numbers like revenue, profits, and realistic forecasts. His views tend to matter most when markets are at their most optimistic, which is precisely the situation for SpaceX right now.

Speaking at the iConnections conference in New York, Chanos zeroed in on the $1.75 trillion valuation floated for SpaceX. In his words, “The company is not worth, in my opinion, $1.75 trillion based on any reasonable assumptions over the next five years,” and he described the IPO as being powered by “hopes and dreams” rather than solid financial fundamentals.

He also pushed back hard against comparisons to the early days of Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), or Meta (META), saying those stories simply do not fit the facts. Amazon, he pointed out, went public in 1997 at roughly three times revenue, with a valuation of about $450 million. By contrast, he said SpaceX is a different animal from Tesla (TSLA), with an implied valuation of around 90 times sales, versus Tesla’s roughly 14 times sales at the time he spoke.

At the heart of his argument is a clear tension. SpaceX is selling a sweeping vision of Mars colonization, sprawling satellite networks, and orbital infrastructure, but Chanos questions whether the near-term financial results can support such a steep price tag.

He stopped short of calling SpaceX an obvious short right now, but he left little doubt about his skepticism on the pricing. His remarks cut through the excitement and invite a deeper examination of whether the numbers truly add up.

This brings us squarely to the financial picture.

What We Know About SpaceX

SpaceX is right in the middle of the market’s spotlight as its historic stock market debut is kicking off. It generated $18.7 billion in revenue for the full year 2025, a 33% increase from the previous year. 

Starlink did most of the work, bringing in $11.4 billion, which is 61% of total revenue, and producing $4.4 billion in operating profit as the main profit driver.

In the first quarter of 2026, SpaceX reported $4.7 billion in revenue but also a net loss of $4.28 billion, largely because of high investment spending. Starlink now has more than 10 million subscribers worldwide, supported by almost $20 billion in capital spending each year.

Big AI infrastructure deals are adding more momentum. SpaceX has a multiyear contract with Google worth about $920 million a month, or more than $11 billion a year, plus another agreement with Anthropic. Together, these contracts could bring in around $26 billion in revenue each year and more than $70 billion over the life of the deals.

There are also some important structural details. S&P Global (SPGI) has stuck to its usual rules and blocked early inclusion of SpaceX in the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). This limits instant buying from index funds, even though it was overwhelmingly expected to be one of the biggest IPOs in Wall Street history.

At the same time, the company is burning through a lot of cash. It posted a $4.9 billion net loss for all of 2025 and faces rising satellite competition, regulatory risks, and the challenge of actually delivering on its very ambitious projects.

Put together, it is a story of huge potential, but also real near-term pressure that investors have to keep in mind.

Conclusion

So, will visionary ambition win out over Chanos’s “hopes and dreams” warning, or will reality bite once the IPO dust settles? 

SpaceX has delivered real breakthroughs in rockets and Starlink, but that pre-IPO $1.75 trillion, now $2 trillion-plus, price tag demands near-perfect execution in a world full of execution risks and sky-high expectations. The stock has already popped on opening-day hype and has been trading strongly in the near term thanks to retail frenzy and Musk’s aura, but it faces a bumpy road afterward as fundamentals get scrutinized. Long-term believers should come out ahead if Starlink and the AI deals scale as hoped, but expect plenty of volatility along the way.


On the date of publication, Ebube Jones did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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