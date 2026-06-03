SpaceX Aims To Be the Largest IPO Ever — But It Just Posted a $4.28 Billion Quarterly Loss

SpaceX filed its S-1 on May 20 and set up what is poised to be the biggest stock-market debut in history—a Nasdaq listing under the ticker “SPCX” targeting a valuation as high as $2 trillion and a raise of up to $75 billion. That would clear the previous record, Saudi Aramco's roughly $29 billion offering, by more than two times. Then investors opened the prospectus and found another number: a $4.28 billion net loss in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

Both numbers are real. Both come from the same filing. The gap between them is the entire SPCX debate, and it traces back to one decision: the all-stock acquisition of xAI that closed in February 2026.

A Profitable Company That Chose to Lose Money

Strip out the AI business, and SpaceX looks healthy. The company generated $18.7 billion in consolidated revenue in 2025, up 33% from $14.1 billion in 2024, with $6.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA. In 2024, before the xAI merger was folded into the financials, SpaceX posted net income of $791 million.

After the merger, the picture flips. SpaceX recast its 2025 results to reflect xAI and reported a $4.94 billion net loss for the full year. The AI segment alone ran an operating loss of about $6.36 billion in 2025—the vast majority of the company's red ink. The cumulative deficit climbed to $41.3 billion, and long-term debt reached roughly $29 billion.

This was not an accident of a bad quarter. It was a strategic choice. SpaceX is deliberately routing the cash from its profitable businesses into an AI buildout—Colossus data centers, Grok training, and GPU capacity—that loses billions today on the bet that it pays off later. Q1 2026 capital expenditures hit $7.7 billion, with roughly three-quarters aimed at AI, implying an annualized burn rate north of $30 billion.

Starlink Is the Engine Funding the Whole Thing

The reason SpaceX can absorb that burn is Starlink. The Connectivity segment booked $11.39 billion in revenue in 2025—about 61% of the company's total—with $4.42 billion in operating profit and a 39% operating margin. Subscribers more than doubled year-over-year (YoY) to 10.3 million across 164 countries. It is the only segment that consistently earns money on a GAAP basis.

One yellow flag for the bulls: average revenue per user slipped from $81 at the end of 2025 to $66 in Q1 2026 as Starlink pushed into lower-priced international markets. Growth in subscribers is offsetting it for now, but the trend is worth watching.

The Bull Case

Demand is not the question—pricing is. Goldman Sachs is leading a 21-bank syndicate, and SpaceX has earmarked roughly 30% of the float for retail investors, three times the usual allocation. The bull argument is straightforward: you are buying the dominant satellite-internet business on Earth, a launch juggernaut with deep U.S. government contracts (about $5.9 billion in 2025 revenue from NASA, the Pentagon, and intelligence agencies), and a call option on xAI and Mars—all under one ticker.

The Bear Case

At $1.75 trillion, SPCX would price at roughly 9.4 times 2025 revenue while losing money on a GAAP basis. Valuation expert Aswath Damodaran's discounted-cash-flow analysis pegged fair value closer to $1.22 trillion—about 30% below the target. The bear case is concentration and burn: one segment carries the entire enterprise, the AI arm could swallow $10 billion or more in 2026, and Elon Musk holds 42% of equity but about 85% of the voting power through super-voting shares, leaving public shareholders with limited say.

The Bottom Line on SPCX Stock

This is the cleanest example in years of a “dream company”—priced not on a calculator but on faith in what comes next. Starlink makes it more than a pure faith trade; the cash machine is real and growing. But the headline loss is also real, and it is there by design. Investors getting an allocation are not buying a profitable rocket company. They are buying Musk's decision to spend Starlink's profits on a future that has not arrived yet. Whether that is a generational entry point or a $2 trillion bet on patience depends entirely on the price the syndicate sets in June.