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How Is Devon Energy’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Valued at a market cap of $28.2 billion, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a leading independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the company focuses on operating high-quality, low-cost assets across some of North America's most prolific shale basins.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DVN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. With its portfolio of premium shale assets and emphasis on operational efficiency, Devon Energy is positioned to benefit from long-term demand for oil and natural gas while maintaining financial flexibility through changing energy market cycles.

Despite its notable strengths, the energy company is currently trading 14% below its 52-week high of $52.71, reached on March 30. Shares of DVN have declined 1.9% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLEmarginal return during the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DVN are up 23.7%, compared to XLE’s 28.7% rise. In the longer term, DVN has surged 32% over the past 52 weeks, slightly underperforming XLE’s 32.9% uptick over the same time frame. 

DVN has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early November, but has dipped below its 50-day moving average since the end of last month. 

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On June 11, shares of Devon Energy gained 1.6% after Evercore ISI reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating and raised its price target to $54, citing the potential for significant upside through the remainder of 2026.

DVN has outperformed its rival, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), which gained 13.3% over the past 52 weeks but has trailed behind EOG’s 30.1% YTD rise.  

The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $61.16 suggests a 35% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 57.55 +0.43 +0.75%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
EOG 136.65 +0.12 +0.09%
Eog Resources
DVN 45.31 +0.70 +1.57%
Devon Energy Corp

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