This Analyst Just Upgraded Devon Energy Stock. Here's Why.

Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash

Devon Energy (DVN) is in focus on Thursday after Evercore ISI told clients the stock is positioned for significant further upside through the remainder of 2026.

Analyst Chris Baker maintained his “Outperform” rating on the energy company and raised his price target to $54, indicating potential upside of more than 20% from current levels.

The bullish recalibration breathes new life into Devon stock that currently sits about 10% below its year-to-date high in late March.

What Made Evercore Upgrade Devon Stock?

Evercore’s newfound optimism is rooted in Devon’s surprisingly strong, mid-month updated 2026 outlook following the completion of its transformative all-stock merger with Coterra Energy.

Management’s new guidance provides much-needed visibility on capital efficiency, forecasting a combined full-year production of 1.38 million boe/day on a much more disciplined $4.9 billion in capital spending, Baker wrote.

The analyst emphasized that DVN’s new numbers implicitly point to about $600 million in capture synergies by next year, paving the way for its broader commitment of $1 billion in annual run-rate synergies.

Baker also cited a healthy 2.26% dividend yield as an additional reason to own DVN stock in 2026.

Why Else Is Baker Bullish on DVN Shares?

Beyond operational synergy, Evercore is constructive on Devon Energy’s strategy to maximize shareholder value.

In its update, the NYSE-listed firm said it now plans on returning up to 70% of its free cash flow to investors, on top of a fixed dividend. DVN has an active $8 billion buyback program for 2026 as well.

Additionally, Devon is conducting a thorough review of its portfolio to streamline its assets, with Baker calling the urgency of this strategic pivot a major catalyst for the near-term.

“We see... any monetization a call option on top,” the analyst added.

By trimming non-core assets to become a highly concentrated Delaware Basin pure-play, Devon shares are being positioned to eliminate their valuation gap relative to larger peers.

Devon Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Note that Evercore ISI is actually among the more conservative Wall Street firms on Devon Energy.

The consensus rating on DVN shares sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $61 indicating potential upside of more than 30% from here.