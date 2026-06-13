Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $38.7 billion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is one of the world's largest agricultural processing and food ingredient companies. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company sources, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, connecting farmers with food, feed, fuel, and industrial customers worldwide.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ADM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm products industry. With a vast global supply chain and extensive network of processing facilities, ADM plays a critical role in the agricultural ecosystem. The company has been expanding its portfolio toward value-added nutrition and specialty ingredients while continuing to benefit from long-term trends in food demand, renewable fuels, and sustainable agriculture.

This agricultural titan reached its 52-week high of $85.37 recently on June 3 and is currently trading 6% below the peak. Shares of ADM have rallied 10.7% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.4% rise.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ADM are up 39.6%, compared to SPX’s 8.6% return. In the longer term, ADM has soared 61.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing the index’s 22.9% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, ADM has been consistently trading above its 200-day moving average for the past year and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has outpaced the broader market over the past year, supported by improving oilseed processing fundamentals, resilient global demand for soybean meal, record crush volumes, and optimism surrounding U.S. biofuel policies and higher earnings expectations. Investors have also been encouraged by the company's strengthening profitability and growing contribution from its higher-margin nutrition business.

ADM has underperformed its rival, Bunge Global SA (BG), which surged 65.1% over the past 52 weeks and 42.8% on a YTD basis.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 10 analysts covering it. The stock is currently trading above both its mean price target of $73.56, and the Street-high price target of $90 implies an upswing potential of 12.2% from the current market prices.