Wheat Posting Mixed Midday Trade

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Friday. Chicago SRW contracts are fractionally mixed on Friday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday. MPLS spring wheat is showing mixed trade, fractionally higher to 2 cents lower.

FAS released their weekly Export Sales data with new crop business at 4.591 MMT as of June 4 to start the 2026/27 marketing year. That is at 21.77% of the USDA export projection, compared to the 5 year average pace of 23.18%.

Wheat production via the monthly Crop Production report was shown at 1.029 bbu for winter wheat, an 18 mbu cut from last month and below estimates. Yield was trimmed by 0.8 bpa to 46.8 bpa, as harvested acres were left unchanged. Per the WASDE, old crop US stocks were steady at 935 mbu with new crop US carryout cut by 18 mbu to 744 mbu,

The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 77% in good/excellent condition according to the FranceAgriMer, up 1 percentage point from the week prior. The durum crop was at 64% gd/ex, down 1%.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.87, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.98, down 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.37 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.43 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.20, up 1/2 cent,