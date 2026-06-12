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Wheat Posting Mixed Midday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay
Raw wheat berries by Klaus Beyer via Pixabay

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Friday. Chicago SRW contracts are fractionally mixed on Friday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday. MPLS spring wheat is showing mixed trade, fractionally higher to 2 cents lower.

FAS released their weekly Export Sales data with new crop business at 4.591 MMT as of June 4 to start the 2026/27 marketing year. That is at 21.77% of the USDA export projection, compared to the 5 year average pace of 23.18%.

Wheat production via the monthly Crop Production report was shown at 1.029 bbu for winter wheat, an 18 mbu cut from last month and below estimates. Yield was trimmed by 0.8 bpa to 46.8 bpa, as harvested acres were left unchanged. Per the WASDE, old crop US stocks were steady at 935 mbu with new crop US carryout cut by 18 mbu to 744 mbu, 

The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 77% in good/excellent condition according to the FranceAgriMer, up 1 percentage point from the week prior. The durum crop was at 64% gd/ex, down 1%.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.87, up 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.98, down 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.37 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.43 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.20, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.44 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 640-6 -0-4 -0.08%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 634-4s -0-2 -0.04%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.1825s -0.0125 -0.20%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 584-4s -2-2 -0.38%
Wheat
ZWU26 595-6s -2-4 -0.42%
Wheat

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