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Soybean Weakness Holding On Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 2 cent losses at Friday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down a penny at $10.60 1/2. Soymeal futures are mixed, down a 20 cents to a dime higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 20 to 36 points lower.

USDA Export Sales data shows the 2025/26 soybean business at 40.15 MMT, which is now 97.7% of the USDA projection that was revised lower on Thursday and behind the 100% average sales pace. Shipments are now 36 MMT, which is 87.6% of USDA’s new number and is closing in on the 91% average shipping pace. Total new crop sales have accumulated to 1.032 MMT, down 7.69% from last year at this time.

WASDE data showed old crop US stocks steady at 340 mbu, though there was an internal shift of 20 mbu from the exports to crush. New crop stocks were steady at 310 mbu. On the world side, Brazilian production was left steady at 180 MMT, and Argentina up 2 MMT to 50 MMT. 

NOPA data will be updated on Monday, with traders looking for May crush to total 216.02 mbu, with estimates of 207.28 to 223.1 mbu. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.855 billion lbs. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.13 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.60 1/2, down 1 cent,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.18 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.31 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.67 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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ZSN26 1113-4s -1-4 -0.13%
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ZSQ26 1118-6s -1-6 -0.16%
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