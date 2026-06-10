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Wheat Slips Off Early Highs on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

The wheat complex closed Wednesday mostly higher, but pulling off the highs late in the day. Chicago SRW closed with contracts up 2 ¼ to 4 ¾ cents across most months. KC HRW futures were steady to 5 ¼ cents higher, with nearby July down ¼ cent.  up 1/2 to 1 ½ cents in the front months. MPLS spring wheat were mostly fractionally higher on the midweek session.

FAS will release the weekly Export Sales data on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for net reductions of 100,000 MT to sales of 100,000 MT for the final half week of the 2025/26 marketing year. New crop sales are seen in a range of 200,000 to 600,000 MT for the week of June 4.

Wheat production will be updated on Thursday via the monthly Crop Production report, with a Bloomberg estimate of analysts looking for 1.555 bbu of US wheat production. Winter heat is seen at an average guess of 1.04 bbu, an 8 mbu cut if realized. HRW is expected to be down 7 mbu to 508 mbu, the SRW up 1 mbu to 302. US ending stocks are seen at 941 mbu for old crop, up 6 mbu from May if realized. New crop carryout is estimated at 764 mbu, a slight 2 mbu hike. 

Coceral estimates the EU and UK wheat crops at 143.7 MMT for this year, up 1.1 MMT from the previous projection. 

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.87 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.99 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.30 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.40 1/4, down 0 cent,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.18, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.44 1/2, up 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 640-2s unch unch
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 630-4s -0-2 -0.04%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.1800s +0.0050 +0.08%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 587-4s +2-2 +0.38%
Wheat
ZWU26 599-4s +2-6 +0.46%
Wheat

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