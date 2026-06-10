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Soybeans Hold onto Wednesday’s Bounce into the Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans posted gains of 4 to 9 ¼ cents across the board on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 1/2 cents at $10.68 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $1.40 to $1 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 33 to 55 points higher.

USDA will update the weekly Export Sales data on Thursday, with estimates of 2025/26 bean sales at 150,000 to 400,000 MT in the week of 6/4. New crop is seen in a range of 100,000 to 350,000 MT. Soymeal sales are expected between 150,000 and 600,000 MT for this and next marketing year combined. Bean oil sales are estimated to total from net reductions of 2,000 MT to net sales of 15,000 MT. 

WASDE data will be out on Thursday, with traders surveyed by Bloomberg looking for a steady report, with an average trade estimate of 339 mbu for old crop bean carryout, vs. 340 mbu in May. New crop is estimated at 310 mbu, unchanged if realized. On the world side, Brazilian production is expected to mostly be steady, with an average guess of 180.3 MMT, and Argentina up 0.5 MMT to 48.5 MMT. CONAB will also release their updated Brazilian numbers in the morning.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.23, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.68 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.27 3/4, up 9 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.38 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.73 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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