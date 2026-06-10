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Monolithic Power Systems Stock: Is MPWR Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_

Valued at a market cap of $75.3 billion, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, and markets high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company’s primary focus is on energy-efficient power management solutions designed to reduce total energy consumption in advanced end systems. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MPWR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the semiconductors industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its proprietary process technology, specifically its internally developed BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process, which allows it to integrate an entire power system, including complex control logic and power devices, onto a single, true monolithic silicon die.

This semiconductor company is currently trading 10.6% below its 52-week high of $1,714.09, reached on May 26. Shares of MPWR have soared 43.2% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK27.8% uptick during the same time frame. 

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MPWR are up 66.9%, compared to XLK’s 24% rise. In the longer term, MPWR has rallied 106.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLK's 48.3% return over the same time period. 

To confirm its bullish trend, MPWR has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early April. 

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MPWR saw its stock price climb 5.7% on April 30 as a result of Q1 financial performance that comfortably outpaced Wall Street projections. The chipmaker recorded an impressive 26.1% year-over-year surge in revenue, reaching $804.2 million and beating consensus estimates by 3%. Profitability also exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS landing at $5.10 against the $4.89 forecast by analysts. Management credited robust demand for power solutions used in optical modules and switches as a primary catalyst for growth. Additionally, accelerating momentum across enterprise data markets, specifically fueled by robust deployments in servers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, substantially bolstered the company's quarterly gains. 

MPWR has lagged its rival, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), which has soared 112.8% over the past 52 weeks and 111.4% on a YTD basis.

Looking at MPWR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $1,820 suggests a 17.6% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 177.46 -3.31 -1.83%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
MPWR 1,486.32 -45.66 -2.98%
Monolithic Power Sys
ON 109.75 -7.25 -6.20%
On Semiconductor

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