Is GE HealthCare Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $30 billion , GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. ( GEHC ) is a leading global provider of medical imaging, patient monitoring, and diagnostic products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through four key segments: Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS), Patient Care Solutions (PCS), and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx), serving healthcare providers worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and GE HealthCare fits this criterion perfectly. GE HealthCare generates roughly half of its revenue from equipment sales and the other half from consumables and services.

GE HealthCare's stock is down 26.5% from its 52-week high of $89.77 . However, the medical technology company's shares have declined 12.7% in the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.7% rise over the same time frame.

GEHC stock has fallen 19.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 7.9% gain. In the longer term, shares of GE HealthCare have decreased 7.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the SPX’s nearly 23% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early January. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since late April.

Shares of GE HealthCare tumbled 13.2% on Apr. 29 after the company lowered its 2026 profit outlook, citing stronger-than-expected inflationary pressures from rising memory chip, oil, and freight costs, which management expects to persist throughout the year. The company cut its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $4.80 - $5, below both its prior forecast of $4.95 - $5.15 and the $5.06 analyst consensus, while also reducing its outlook for adjusted EBIT margin and free cash flow.

Although Q1 2026 revenue increased about 7% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, beating expectations, adjusted EPS fell about 2% to $0.99, missing estimates, and net income margin declined 420 basis points to 7.6% due to tariff-related headwinds and supply-chain issues.

In comparison, GEHC stock has shown a less pronounced decline than its rival, Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV ). VEEV stock has dropped 40.8% over the past 52 weeks and 24.9% on a YTD basis.