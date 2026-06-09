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Wheat Posting Tuesday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_
A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat complex is trading with Tuesday midday gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains in the nearby contracts. KC HRW futures are up 4 to 6 cents in the front months on the day. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to 2 cents higher at midday.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 92% of the US winter wheat crop headed by Sunday, 7% ahead of normal. Harvest was pegged at 11%, faster than the 6% average pace. Conditions were down 1% to 25% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 6 to 263. The spring wheat crop was 98% planted, 3% ahead of normal, with emergence at 87% and 7% faster than average. Spring wheat conditions were 52% gd/ex, up 5%, with the Brugler500 rising 7 points to 350.

The European Commission estimates the EU wheat export total from July 1 to June 7 at 22.05 MMT, 1.53 MMT above the same period last year.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.88, up 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.99 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.35 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.44 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.20, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.47, up 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 644-6 +5-0 +0.78%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 635-6 +6-0 +0.95%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.2175 +0.0225 +0.36%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 587-6 +4-4 +0.77%
Wheat
ZWU26 599-0 +3-2 +0.55%
Wheat

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