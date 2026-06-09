Is Fastenal Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Winona, Minnesota-based Fastenal Company ( FAST ) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $52.8 billion , the company’s offerings include fasteners and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal brand name.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FAST fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the industrial distribution industry.

FAST stock reached its 52-week high of $50.63 on Aug. 25, 2025 and has slipped 9.1% from that peak. The stock has declined marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ), which rose 15.8% over the same period.

Over the longer term, the scenario remains the same. FAST is up nearly 9.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 33.8% return over the same period.

FAST has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of this month.

On Apr. 13, FAST stock declined 6.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion, matching the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.30, also meeting Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its closest peer in the industrial distribution industry, W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) shares have grown 19.2% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming FAST stock.