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Is Fastenal Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fastenal Co_ truck and logo on building-by jetcityimage via iStock
Fastenal Co_ truck and logo on building-by jetcityimage via iStock

Winona, Minnesota-based Fastenal Company (FAST) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $52.8 billion, the company’s offerings include fasteners and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal brand name.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FAST fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the industrial distribution industry.   

FAST stock reached its 52-week high of $50.63 on Aug. 25, 2025 and has slipped 9.1% from that peak. The stock has declined marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which rose 15.8% over the same period.  

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Over the longer term, the scenario remains the same. FAST is up nearly 9.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 33.8% return over the same period.   

FAST has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of this month.

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On Apr. 13, FAST stock declined 6.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion, matching the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.30, also meeting Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its closest peer in the industrial distribution industry, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) shares have grown 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming FAST stock.       

Wall Street’s view of FAST stock is skeptical. Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Hold.” Its mean price target of $47.18 suggests 2.6% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,929.66 +220.23 +0.86%
Nasdaq Composite
GWW 1,304.57 +4.56 +0.35%
W.W. Grainger
FAST 46.00 -0.79 -1.69%
Fastenal Company

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