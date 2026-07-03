Down 19% YTD, Is Carvana (CVNA) Due for a Bounce Back?

Carvana (CVNA) ranks among the most difficult ideas to call. Right now, CVNA stock is listed as a 56% Sell from the Barchart Technical Opinion indicator, a consequence of the security losing nearly 19% of value on a year-to-date basis. Fundamentally, the weakness in the broader consumer economy plays a significant role in the underperformance.

At the same time, the economic backdrop plays a somewhat cynically positive role for CVNA stock. Because households are strained from rising costs of living, used cars — which of course are Carvana’s specialty — have dominated the mainstream discourse. This dynamic allows the company to steal market share from traditional brick-and-mortar dealers. Additionally, Carvana’s digital interface aligns with young buyers’ preferences.

Certainly, there are criticisms to consider. Technically, the most obvious one is the performance of CVNA stock. If the business were as credible as management claims, you’d want the numbers to back it up. However, over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has lost roughly 2%. And while it’s not the fairest of comparisons, in the trailing five years, the security has only gained 10%.

Another major concern is the competitive framework. Major players like CarMax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN) aren’t taking matters lying down. Instead, these dealerships have heavily invested in their click-and-deliver infrastructure. Combined with the fact that traditional dealers have deep, localized relationships, they can potentially force Carvana to incur rising customer acquisition costs to maintain its market share expansion.

Still, long-term investors of CVNA stock don’t seem particularly worried. Primarily, Carvana acquired the U.S. physical auction business of ADESA. With it, the company has turned a messy, variable process (of buying, fixing and shipping individual used cars) into a highly efficient, industrialized assembly line.

Perhaps most importantly to investors, the financials demonstrate that Carvana is moving in the right direction. Thanks to the $1.88 billion in GAAP operating income in fiscal year 2025, the online dealership proved that its business model can scale.

So, what’s the problem?

CVNA Stock Stares at a Serious Valuation Risk

I don’t really like using this phrase because ultimately, the price is the price. But when it comes to CVNA stock, there is a case to be made that the security is priced for perfection.

Stacking all the bullish arguments against the bearish ones, you arguably come down to two conclusions. For those who are focused on operational fundamentals, CVNA stock is a winner. Carvana has long been accused of losing money on every vehicle it sells. Today, it can demonstrate profitability at scale. However, the bear case might win on market psychology.

Basically, the skeptics argue that CVNA stock is priced at an aggressive premium. Traditional automotive retail peers typically trade at mid-single to low-double digit EV/EBITDA multiples. Therefore, it’s quite possible that if Carvana's growth decelerates even slightly, or if its margins contract back toward industry norms, the stock faces severe multiple compression.

That right there makes the whole matter of relying exclusively on fundamentals a tricky affair. Yes, Carvana has enjoyed serious victories by proving its business case — and it’s very much a credible threat to traditional automotive players. But if the market is shaky about the premiums they must pay to hold CVNA stock, the subsequent ride could get messy.

Indeed, that’s what we’re seeing here. Operationally, there’s a lot to love about Carvana. However, the technical performance just hasn’t kept pace with the numbers.

A Quantitative Look at Carvana Stock

From a quantitative perspective, CVNA stock has been somewhat of a laggard. In the past 10 weeks, CVNA printed only three up weeks, leading to an overall downward slope. Conditioned for this specific 3-7-D sequence (from a dataset going back to January 2019), the expected forward distribution over the next 10 weeks falls between $50 and $76.

That’s awfully disappointing, considering that CVNA stock closed at $68.60 on Thursday. What makes matters worse is that if you decided at random to buy CVNA today, your expected forward 10-week distribution would be projected to land between $66 and $78.

In other words, based on previously observed patterns, you are more likely to suffer a worse performance trading the aforementioned 3-7-D signal than you are trading Carvana stock randomly. As such, it’s difficult to say that shares are due for a bounce back simply because it had a run of poor technical results.

Generally, the bulls may consider waiting for a better entry point. Those who are more aggressive may consider the 65/60 bear put spread expiring Aug. 21. Given that the 3-7-D sequence tends to yield worse results than the random baseline, the $60 strike is a realistic downside target.

Now, a caveat needs to be stated. While pattern recognition can be useful in the equities market, there’s nothing that logically compels a consistent observation from being eternally consistent. What I’m saying here is that conditioned for a specific quantitative setup, Carvana stock tends to underperform. However, this tendency is not guaranteed so caution is always the order of the day.