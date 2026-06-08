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Wheat Bouncing on Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay
Field of wheat under a blue cloudy sky by Robin Via Pixabay

The wheat complex is holding higher on Monday, with bulls bouncing into midday. Chicago SRW futures are 5 to 7 cents in the greed on the session. KC HRW futures are up 9 to 11 cents so far on Monday. MPLS spring wheat is fractionally to 2 cents higher at midday.

Export Inspections data showed 319,730 MT (11.75 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on June 4, with 216,195 MT in the new crop marketing year. The weekly total was down 20.65% from last week and 1.38% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 83,211 MT, with 44,104 MT to Indonesia and 40,448 MT to Venezuela. Marketing year shipments for 2025/26 were 23.997 MMT (877.9 mbu) according to inspections data, up 9.13% from the same period in the year prior.  

Weekly Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed managed money in Chicago wheat futures and options with the largest Tuesday/Tuesday bear move on record (back to 2006), adding 39,165 contracts to their net short at 57,871 contracts by June 2. In Kansas City wheat futures and options, specs trimmed their net long position by 13,393 contracts to 13,477 contracts as of Tuesday.

Ukraine’s APK-Inform estimates the country’s wheat crop at 21.7 MMT, a 1.8 MMT increase from the previous number. A South Korean importer purchased 19,500 MT of wheat from the US in a tender late last week.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.86 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.98 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.31, up 10 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.40 1/2, up 9 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.21 1/2, up 2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.47, up 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 640-6 +9-2 +1.46%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 631-0 +10-2 +1.65%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 6.2125 +0.0175 +0.28%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 586-0 +6-0 +1.03%
Wheat
ZWU26 598-2 +5-4 +0.93%
Wheat

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