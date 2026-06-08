Is W.W. Grainger Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services. Valued at $61.4 billion by market cap, the company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, packaging, material handling, adhesives, safety, janitorial, electrical, and metalworking equipment.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and GWW perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the industrial distribution industry. Grainger's strengths lie in its diversified product portfolio, strong brand equity, and financial resilience, which create a competitive moat. Its extensive distribution network and advanced logistics capabilities ensure timely delivery, while its technological capabilities in e-commerce and digital solutions drive growth. These strengths enable Grainger to navigate economic challenges and invest in future initiatives.

Despite its notable strength, GWW shares touched their 52-week high of $1,306.51 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, GWW stock gained 13.5%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.1% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of GWW rose 28.8% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 7.9%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 19.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 24.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, GWW has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since early December, 2025, with minor fluctuations.

GWW’s underperformance reflects its focus on capital efficiency over scale, highlighted by last year’s exit from the U.K. via the sale of its Cromwell business. Management is prioritizing returns on invested capital rather than expanding geographic reach. To address tariff and fuel-driven cost pressures, the company has implemented price adjustments and is working closely with suppliers. While Middle East supply disruptions have had little impact so far, GWW remains watchful, especially for energy-intensive products.

On May 7, GWW shares closed up by 5.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $11.65 beat Wall Street expectations of $10.20. The company’s revenue was $4.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $4.6 billion. GWW expects full-year EPS in the range of $44.25 to $46.25, and revenue in the range of $19.2 billion to $19.6 billion.

In the competitive arena of industrial distribution, Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) has lagged behind GWW, with 12.9% losses over the past 52 weeks, while it remained exchanged on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on GWW’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 17 analysts covering it. While GWW currently trades above its mean price target of $1,236.83, the Street-high price target of $1,365 suggests a 5% upside potential.