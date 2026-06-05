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Is Norfolk Southern Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Valued at $69 billion by market cap, Georgia-based Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is one of North America's largest freight railroad operators, providing rail transportation services across the eastern United States. Through its extensive rail network spanning more than 20 states, the company transports a wide range of commodities, including intermodal containers, automotive products, chemicals, agricultural products, metals, construction materials, and energy-related cargo.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." NSC fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the rail transportation industry.

The company touched its 52-week high of $326 on May 27 and is currently trading 5.8% below that peak. NSC stock prices have declined 3.3% over the past three months, trailing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.4% returns over the same time frame.

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Over the longer term, NSC’s performance has remained grim as well. NSC stock has soared 6.4% on a YTD basis and gained 24.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 10.8% gains in 2026 and 27% rally over the past year. 

On the bright side, NSC shares have consistently traded above the 200-day moving average for the past year and have remained above the 50-day moving average since late April, indicating a bullish trend.

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On May 28, Norfolk Southern shares fell 5.5% after the U.S. Surface Transportation Board paused its review of the proposed $85 billion merger between Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Norfolk Southern. The regulator requested additional information, citing concerns that portions of the revised application lacked sufficient clarity regarding the deal structure, competitive implications, and environmental review process. The setback raised uncertainty around the timeline and approval prospects for the transaction, prompting a selloff in both railroad stocks. The companies have until July 27 to submit supplemental disclosures as they continue seeking approval to create the nation's first coast-to-coast freight rail operator.

When compared with its peer, UNP’s 19.5% gain over the past year trails Norfolk’s returns. However, NSC trails UNP's 14.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the NSC stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $331.88 represents an 8% premium to current price levels


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,584.31 +30.63 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index
UNP 263.90 +1.77 +0.68%
Union Pacific Corp
NSC 307.19 +2.08 +0.68%
Norfolk Southern Corp

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