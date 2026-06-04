How Is Air Products and Chemicals' Stock Performance Compared to Other Basic Materials Stocks?

With a market cap of $62.9 billion , Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ) is a leading global provider of industrial gases, equipment, and related services. The company produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, as well as process and specialty gases including hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, and syngas for a wide range of industries.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Air Products and Chemicals fits this criterion perfectly. In addition, it designs and manufactures advanced cryogenic and gas-processing equipment used in air separation, natural gas liquefaction, and hydrocarbon recovery.

Shares of the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company have declined 7.5% from its 52-week high of $307.96 . APD stock has risen 3.8% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) marginal decrease over the same time frame.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals are up 15.3% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLB’s 14.3% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of the company have returned 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLB’s 17.7% increase over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, APD stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January.

Air Products’ shares fell marginally on Apr. 30 despite reporting strong fiscal Q2 2026 results , including adjusted EPS of $3.20 and adjusted operating income of $753 million, both up 19% year-over-year and above the high end of guidance, while sales increased 9% to $3.2 billion. The muted reaction was likely driven by continued pricing pressure in helium, which reduced pricing across multiple regions, including the Americas, Asia, and Europe, and weighed on margins despite higher volumes, productivity gains, and favorable currency impacts.

In comparison, rival DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) has outpaced APD stock. DD stock has soared 17.7% on a YTD basis and 66.4% over the past 52 weeks.