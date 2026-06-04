How Is Monster Beverage’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Food & Beverage Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $87.1 billion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a leading global beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand, one of the world's most popular energy drinks. Headquartered in Corona, California, Monster develops, markets, and distributes a broad portfolio of energy drinks, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffees, alcoholic beverages, and hydration products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MNST fits the label perfectly. Its scale, innovation pipeline, and international growth opportunities have helped it maintain a leading position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the beverage industry.

This energy drinks manufacturer is currently hovering near its 52-week high of $89.86, met on June 1. Shares of MNST have gained 12.7% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG) 5.6% decline over the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MNST are up 16.1%, compared to FTXG’s 5.4% return. In the longer term, MNST has rallied 32.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the ETF’s 2.4% dip over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, MNST has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early May. Moreover, it has remained above its 200-day moving average over the past year.

On May 15, Monster Beverage's stock rose 1.5% after the company unveiled a fresh $500 million share repurchase authorization, underscoring its robust cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. Combined with the roughly $400 million remaining under its prior authorization, Monster now has nearly $900 million available for stock buybacks, a move that could support earnings EPS growth and enhance shareholder value over time.

MNST has outperformed its rival, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), which gained 8.1% over the past 52 weeks and dipped marginally in 2026.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $90.59 suggests a 1.7% premium to its current price levels.