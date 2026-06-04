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How Is Monster Beverage’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Food & Beverage Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Monster Beverage Corp_ logo- by PaulMcKinnon via iStock
Monster Beverage Corp_ logo- by PaulMcKinnon via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $87.1 billion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a leading global beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand, one of the world's most popular energy drinks. Headquartered in Corona, California, Monster develops, markets, and distributes a broad portfolio of energy drinks, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffees, alcoholic beverages, and hydration products. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MNST fits the label perfectly. Its scale, innovation pipeline, and international growth opportunities have helped it maintain a leading position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the beverage industry.

This energy drinks manufacturer is currently hovering near its 52-week high of $89.86, met on June 1. Shares of MNST have gained 12.7% over the past three months, outperforming the Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s (FTXG5.6% decline over the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MNST are up 16.1%, compared to FTXG’s 5.4% return. In the longer term, MNST has rallied 32.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the ETF’s 2.4% dip over the same time frame. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, MNST has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early May. Moreover, it has remained above its 200-day moving average over the past year. 

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On May 15, Monster Beverage's stock rose 1.5% after the company unveiled a fresh $500 million share repurchase authorization, underscoring its robust cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. Combined with the roughly $400 million remaining under its prior authorization, Monster now has nearly $900 million available for stock buybacks, a move that could support earnings EPS growth and enhance shareholder value over time.

MNST has outperformed its rival, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), which gained 8.1% over the past 52 weeks and dipped marginally in 2026. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $90.59 suggests a 1.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MNST 90.21 +1.17 +1.31%
Monster Beverage Corp
PEP 144.35 +1.81 +1.27%
Pepsico Inc
FTXG 22.30 +0.22 +1.00%
FT Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

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