Moderna Stock: Is MRNA Outperforming the Health Care Sector?

With a market cap of $19.5 billion, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a biotechnology company focused on developing medicines and vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna rose to global prominence with the development of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, Spikevax, which became a major contributor to worldwide vaccination efforts during the pandemic.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Moderna fits this criterion perfectly. Moderna's key competitive advantages lie in its pioneering mRNA technology platform, which enables the rapid development of vaccines and therapeutics across multiple disease areas. The company benefits from a scalable research and development model, allowing it to leverage the same underlying technology for a broad pipeline of products.

However, shares of the pharma giant have slipped 17.6% from its 52-week high of $59.55 recorded on March 4. MRNA stock has dropped 1.6% over the past three months, compared to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 5.9% decline during the same time frame.

MRNA stock is up 66.4% on a YTD basis, surpassing XLV’s 4.7% rise. Longer term, shares of Moderna have surged 76.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the ETF’s 10.9% rise over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since December 2025 but has dipped below its 50-day moving average since early May.

On May 8, Moderna shares surged 10.2% after the company reported encouraging clinical results for two vaccine candidates. Its Phase 3 trial showed that the experimental flu vaccine, mRNA-1010, was more effective than standard-dose flu shots in adults aged 50 and older, reinforcing confidence in the company's mRNA platform beyond COVID-19. Moderna also announced positive Phase 1 data for its hantavirus vaccine, which demonstrated strong immune responses and a favorable safety profile.

In comparison, its rival Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has lagged behind MRNA stock. LLY stock has declined marginally on a YTD basis and gained 43.7% over the past year.

Despite its robust momentum, the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall from the 24 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $46.52, and the Street-high target of $135 implies an upswing potential of 175.2% from the current market prices.