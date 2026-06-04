Is Emerson Electric Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR ) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $79.6 billion , the company operates through Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, and Test & Measurement segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” EMR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the specialty industrial machinery industry.

Despite its strength, EMR stock slipped 14.7% from its 52-week high of $165.15 , reached on Feb. 11. The stock is down 3.9% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.8% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, EMR has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 17% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 26.5% returns over the same time frame.

EMR has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the end of May.

On May 5, EMR stock rose 6.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.6 billion, missing Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.54, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.70, and for the full year, it expects earnings to range from $6.45 to $6.55 per share.

When stacked against its peer, Cummins Inc. ( CMI ), EMR has lagged behind. Over the past year, CMI stock has surged 110.3% .