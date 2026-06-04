Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Emerson Electric Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $79.6 billion, the company operates through Final Control, Measurement & Analytical, Discrete Automation, Safety & Productivity, Control Systems & Software, and Test & Measurement segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” EMR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the specialty industrial machinery industry.  

Despite its strength, EMR stock slipped 14.7% from its 52-week high of $165.15, reached on Feb. 11. The stock is down 3.9% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.8% rise during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Moreover, EMR has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 17% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 26.5% returns over the same time frame.     

EMR has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the end of May. 

www.barchart.com  

On May 5, EMR stock rose 6.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $4.6 billion, missing Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.54, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. For the current quarter ending in June, Emerson Electric expects per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.70, and for the full year, it expects earnings to range from $6.45 to $6.55 per share. 

When stacked against its peer, Cummins Inc. (CMI), EMR has lagged behind. Over the past year, CMI stock has surged 110.3%.     

Wall Street is taking a moderately optimistic stance on EMR. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $165.04 suggests 17.1% rebound potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,553.68 -56.10 -0.74%
S&P 500 Index
EMR 140.88 -1.15 -0.81%
Emerson Electric Company
CMI 682.33 +9.66 +1.44%
Cummins Inc

Most Popular News

Amazon_com Inc_ package by - AdrianHancu via iStock 1
Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 23
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
Fluence Energy Stock Is Soaring. Its Helping Nvidia Power a New Wave of Data Centers
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 3
A $5 Billion Reason to Buy Salesforce Stock Now
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
As Nvidia Announces New AI PCs, Dell Stock Could Be a Big Winner
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 5
Intel Sets Sights on Nvidia and AMD With Upcoming AI Data Center Chip Launch by Year End
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.