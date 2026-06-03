How Is Northrop Grumman's Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NOC ) is an aerospace and defense technology company that designs, develops, and delivers highly sophisticated national security solutions for the U.S. and its international allies. Valued at a market cap of $76.2 billion , the company’s comprehensive portfolio spans cutting-edge autonomous systems, cyber architectures, naval structures, electronic warfare capabilities, advanced munitions, and specialized space systems to support mission-critical operations from under the sea to deep space.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NOC fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the aerospace & defense industry. The company's core strength lies in its pioneering mastery of low-observable stealth technologies and advanced space architectures, making it an indispensable pillar of global national security.

Despite its notable strength, this defense company has dipped 32% from its 52-week high of $774 , reached on Mar. 3. Moreover, shares of NOC have declined 30.7% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s ( ITA ) 8.2% downtick during the same time frame.

Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of NOC are down 7.7%, compared to ITA’s 4.8% increase. In the longer term, NOC has gained 7.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging ITA's 25.4% uptick over the same time period.

To confirm its bearish trend, NOC has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-March.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 results on April 21, with its total sales rising 4% year-over-year to $9.88 billion and EPS reaching $6.14, NOC’s shares slipped nearly 7% during the trading session as investors looked past the top- and bottom-line beat amid a broader market sell-off tied to stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks.

In the competitive defense and aerospace industry, NOC has outpaced its rival TransDigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ), which decreased 16.8% over the past 52 weeks and 8.9% on a YTD basis.