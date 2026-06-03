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Is Cintas Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cintas Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $69.3 billion, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is a leading provider of corporate identity uniforms and related business services across the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through segments including Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other services. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Cintas fits this criterion perfectly. Cintas serves small businesses and major corporations by renting, servicing, and selling uniforms and facility products, as well as offering first aid, safety, and fire protection solutions through an extensive distribution and delivery network.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company have declined 23.8% from its 52-week high of $229.24. CTAS stock has decreased 13.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.8% increase over the same time frame. 

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CTAS stock is down 7.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 10.4% rise. In the longer term, shares of Cintas have dipped 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 26.5% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has fallen below its 200-day moving average since September 2025.

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Cintas reported strong fiscal Q3 2026 results on Mar. 25, with revenue increasing 8.9% year-over-year to a record $2.84 billion, net income rising 8.4% to $502.5 million, and EPS growing 9.7% to $1.24. The company also achieved a record gross margin of 51%, a 40-basis-point increase from the previous year, while delivering 8.2% organic revenue growth and a strong operating performance across its route-based businesses. 

Additionally, Cintas raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, increasing expected revenue to $11.21 billion - $11.24 billion and adjusted EPS to $4.86 - $4.90, and highlighted the expected benefits from its pending acquisition of UniFirst. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.

In comparison, CTAS stock has lagged behind its rival, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). ETN stock has soared 32.2% on a YTD basis and 29.3% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite Cintas’ weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $215.87 is a premium of 23.6% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,553.68 -56.10 -0.74%
S&P 500 Index
CTAS 174.72 +1.41 +0.81%
Cintas Corp
ETN 421.21 +3.59 +0.86%
Eaton Corp

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