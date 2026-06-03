Is CVS Health Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a prominent provider of health solutions, including health care and retail pharmacy services. With a market cap of $115.6 billion, the company offers prescription medications, beauty, personal care, cosmetics, and health care products, as well as pharmacy benefit management (PBM), disease management, and administrative services.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CVS effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare industry.
CVS slipped 9.1% from its 52-week high of $98.43 achieved recently on May 14. Over the past three months, CVS stock has soared 9.6%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.6% rise.
Shares of CVS surged 12.8% on a YTD basis and have 40.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 11.2% and 28.2% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bullish trend, CVS has traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April.
On May 6. CVS released its FY2026 Q1 earnings, and its shares popped 7.7%. Its revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $100.4 billion, surpassing the $100 billion mark for the quarter. Growth was supported by higher pharmacy sales, contributions from acquired Rite Aid assets, and strength in the Health Services segment. Adjusted EPS reached $2.57, up 12.5% year over year and comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations.
Reflecting management's confidence, CVS raised its full-year 2026 guidance, increasing its adjusted EPS outlook to $7.30–$7.50 from $7.00–$7.20.
In the competitive arena of healthcare plans, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has taken the lead over CVS in 2026, with a 14.5% uptick. However, UNH has delivered 24% gain over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind CVS.
Wall Street analysts remain bullish on CVS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $102.26 suggests a potential upside of 14.3% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.