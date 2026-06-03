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How Is TransDigm’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Based in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is a leading aerospace components manufacturer that designs, produces, and supplies highly engineered, proprietary aircraft parts used in both commercial and military aircraft. The company specializes in mission-critical components such as pumps, valves, actuators, ignition systems, seatbelts, cockpit security systems, latching devices, and avionics-related products. 

With a market cap of nearly $69.3 billion, TransDigm occupies the “large-cap” territory, a class reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. A key characteristic of its business is that many of its products are sole-source or highly specialized components, giving it significant pricing power and recurring aftermarket revenue. 

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for TDG. The stock is currently trading 23.2% below its 52-week high of $1,623.82 reached in July 2025. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 5.3%, underperforming the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), which has dropped 3.7% during the same timeframe.

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The longer-term view tells a similar story. TDG stock has slipped 14.2% Over the past 52 weeks, and declined 6.2% year-to-date. In contrast, XAR surged 45.4% over the last 52 weeks and advanced 15.8% in 2026. 

From a technical perspective, the stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February and above its 50-day moving average since the end of May. 

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Despite operating in a strong aerospace market, TransDigm Group (TDG) has lagged the broader market over the past year due to valuation concerns, slower aftermarket growth relative to peers, and investor worries about its debt-funded acquisition strategy. 

TransDigm’s rival General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has delivered a 22.5% gain over the past 52 weeks and a marginal YTD rise, comfortably outpacing TDG. 

Among 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” The average price target of $1,537.37 implies potential upside of 23.3% from current levels, reinforcing constructive sentiment.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TDG 1,228.00 -18.98 -1.52%
Transdigm Group Inc
XAR 275.85 -3.43 -1.23%
S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR
GD 335.63 -1.98 -0.59%
General Dynamics Corp

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