How Is Chipotle Mexican Grill's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Cyclical Stocks?

With a market cap of $39.2 billion , Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ) is a fast-casual restaurant company that owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company sells Mexican-inspired food and beverages, including burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, salads, kids’ meals, chips, and sides.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Chipotle fits this criterion perfectly. Chipotle emphasizes responsibly sourced ingredients, offering meats such as chicken, beef, and pork under its “Responsibly Raised” brand, and provides digital ordering through its website, mobile app, and third-party delivery platforms.

Shares of the Newport Beach, California-based company have declined 49.9% from its 52-week high of $58.42 . Chipotle Mexican Grill’s shares have decreased 20.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 1.9% rise over the same time frame.

CMG stock is down 20.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLY’s 1.5% decline. Moreover, in the longer term, shares of the Mexican food chain company have dropped 41.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLY’s 9.7% gain over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill rose over 3% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 29, with total revenue increasing 7.4% year over year to $3.1 billion and comparable restaurant sales returning to positive growth at 0.5%, driven by a 0.6% increase in transactions. Investors were encouraged by continued expansion momentum, as Chipotle opened 49 new company-owned restaurants during the quarter, including 42 Chipotlane locations, while digital sales remained strong at 38.6% of total food and beverage revenue.

The stock also benefited from management’s confidence in long-term growth, highlighted by plans to open 350 to 370 new restaurants in 2026 and continued investment in brand, digital innovation, and operational growth initiatives.

In comparison, CMG stock has underperformed its rival, McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ). MCD stock has fallen 11.6% over the past 52 weeks and 9.6% on a YTD basis.