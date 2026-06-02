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Soybeans Fall on Tuesday, as Traders Look Past Weaker Ratings for Wetter Forecast

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans posted losses of as little as 4 cents in the deferreds, with nearbys own as much as 16 cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 15 3/4 cents at $11.06 3/4. Soymeal futures were down 30 cents to $3.10 higher, with Soy Oil futures 5 to 70 points lower.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated 87% of the US soybean crop planted by Sunday, 7% faster than normal. Emergence was 8 percentage points ahead of average at 65%. Crop ratings were released this week, showing 66% of the US soybean crop in good or excellent condition, down 1% from the same week last year and below the 68% estimate. That translates to a 369 on the Brugler500 index, a 3-year low, and the 4th lowest initial rating in the last 13 years. The weakest ratings were in OH at 339, with SD at 352 and IN at 356. The strongest ratings were in IA at 393, with WI at 390.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows ½ inches across much of the Western Corn Belt, west of the Mississippi River. East of that line is looking at less than an inch of rainfall, with the exception to northern IL and WI.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.65 1/4, down 15 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.06 3/4, down 15 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.69, down 16 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.77 3/4, down 11 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.12 1/1, down 12 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.0582 -0.1564 -1.39%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 78.41s -0.68 -0.86%
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ZMN26 326.2s -0.3 -0.09%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.1103 -0.1120 -1.00%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1177-6s -11-0 -0.93%
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ZSN26 1165-2s -15-4 -1.31%
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ZSQ26 1169-0s -16-0 -1.35%
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