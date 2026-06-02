Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Airbnb Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Airbnb Inc key by- Rafa Jodar via iStock
Airbnb Inc key by- Rafa Jodar via iStock

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests. Valued at $83.1 billion by market cap, the company offers lodging, homestay, and tourism services via websites and mobile applications.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ABNB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the travel services industry. ABNB is a leading player in the travel sector, offering 7.7 million unique accommodation listings worldwide. ABNB has disrupted traditional hospitality models with its innovative platform, catering to travelers seeking personalized and authentic experiences.

Despite its notable strength, ABNB slipped 6.4% from its 52-week high of $147.25, achieved on Apr. 22. Over the past three months, ABNB stock gained 2%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of ABNB rose 1.6% on a YTD basis and climbed 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 11% gains on a YTD basis and 28% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ABNB has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-April, with some fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On May 7, ABNB shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue stood at $2.7 billion, up 17.9% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.26.

In the competitive arena of travel services, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has lagged behind ABNB, with a 21% downtick on a YTD basis and 23.3% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ABNB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 40 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $157.94 suggests a potential upside of 14.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,596.97 -2.99 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
ABNB 132.93 -4.94 -3.58%
Airbnb Inc Cl A
BKNG 167.12 -2.13 -1.26%
Booking Holdings

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Dear Microsoft Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Dell Stock Could Be Worth 30% More - Based on Strong AI Demand and FCF
A pile of medical bills with an open wallet by volgariver via Adobe Stock 3
A Couple Thought They Were Stuck With a $70,000 Medical Bill. Then They Found a Little-Known Tool Hidden Deep in Their Health Plan Documents.
Costco Wholesale Corp outside the warehouse by- Bing-Jhen Hong via iStock 4
Costco Just Reported 'Record-Breaking' Gas Sales. COST Stock Is Falling Anyway.
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as AI Optimism Overshadows Fresh U.S.-Iran Hostilities, Jobs Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.