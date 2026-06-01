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Is Eaton Corporation Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Eaton Corporation plc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Eaton Corporation plc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a global intelligent power management company that provides electrical, aerospace, hydraulic, and vehicle solutions for customers across industrial, utility, commercial, and residential markets. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses heavily on electrification, energy transition, aerospace systems, and data center infrastructure. Eaton has emerged as a major beneficiary of rising global demand for power management and grid modernization technologies. The company has a market cap of $156.5 billion.

Companies with market values above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap stocks, and Eaton comfortably falls into that category, highlighting its significant scale, industry influence, and strong position in the specialty industrial machinery sector.

The stock has slipped 8.1% from its 52-week high of $435.43, achieved on May 1. Meanwhile, it has gained 6.4% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX10.5% rise over the same time frame.

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In the longer term, Eaton has surged 25% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 28.6% return. However, on a YTD basis, shares of ETN are up 25.6%, outpacing SPX’s 11% returns over the same time frame. 

The stock has been gaining momentum this year, with it trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January 2026, with some fluctuations.

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Eaton stock has been gaining in 2026 as investors increasingly view the company as a major beneficiary of the global AI infrastructure and electrification boom. This idea was fuelled after the company delivered strong first-quarter results on May 5, 2026. Q1 revenue surged 17% year-over-year (YOY) to a record $7.5 billion, while adjusted EPS increased to $2.81 from $2.72 a year earlier. Eaton also raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting organic growth of 9% to 11% and adjusted EPS between $13.05 and $13.50, up from prior guidance.

In comparison to ETN, its rival, AMETEK, Inc. (AME) has gained 25% over the past 52 weeks and 8.8% on a YTD basis. 

Overall, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $463.87 suggests a 15.9% premium to its current levels. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,599.96 +19.90 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
AME 223.36 -2.49 -1.10%
Ametek Inc
ETN 400.08 -0.52 -0.13%
Eaton Corp

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