Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Option Volatility And Earnings Report For June 1-5

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock

Earnings season is winding down, but we still have a couple of big name companies reporting. This week we have Broadcom (AVGO), Crowdstrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Medtronic (MDT) and Ciena Corp (CIEN) all reporting.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

HPE – 17.7%

CRDO – 18.8%

Tuesday

PANW – 11.2%

Wednesday

AVGO – 9.6%

CRWD – 10.3%

MDT – 5.1%

Thursday

CIEN – 16.4%

Friday

Nothing of note

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 75%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

MRVL -4.6% vs 13.5% expected

SNOW +36.5% vs 13.5% expected

PDD +10.4% vs 6.5% expected

CRM -0.9% vs 8.7% expected

SNPS -8.6% vs 8.5% expected

DELL +32.8% vs 11.7% expected

COST -3.9% vs 3.7% expected

Overall, there were only 2 out of 7 that stayed within the expected range. 3 out of 7 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

MSFT, CRM, MU, TSLA and MRNA all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CIEN 580.23 +10.05 +1.76%
Ciena Corp
MSFT 450.24 +23.25 +5.45%
Microsoft Corp
AVGO 446.77 +20.19 +4.73%
Broadcom Ltd
CRWD 731.00 +60.00 +8.94%
Crowdstrike Holdings
TSLA 435.79 -6.31 -1.43%
Tesla Inc
MU 971.00 +47.48 +5.14%
Micron Technology
MDT 73.81 -1.76 -2.33%
Medtronic Inc
MRNA 47.19 -0.38 -0.80%
Moderna Inc
CRM 191.10 +14.93 +8.47%
Salesforce Inc

Most Popular News

OS ANGELES, CA_ November 20, 2016 Businessman Mark Cuban at the 2016 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre, LA Live by Featureflash Photo Agency 1
Billionaire Mark Cuban Asks Why Insurance Companies Pay $2,500 for an MRI When ‘a Center Down the Street’ Only Charges $350
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 2
The Quantum Computing Boom Is Back. IBM Proves It Is the Smartest Stock to Buy
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 3
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 5
Barclays Says Sandisk’s New AI Contracts Could Change the Memory Industry
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.