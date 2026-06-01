Is Boeing Company Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Arlington, Virginia-based The Boeing Company ( BA ) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company has a market cap of $182.2 billion and operates through three segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” Boeing fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the aerospace and defense industry.

Despite its strength, BA stock slipped 9.1% from its 52-week high of $254.35 , reached on Jan. 27. The stock is up 1.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.2% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, BA has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 14.7% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 28.7% returns over the same time frame.

BA has been trading above its 200-day and its 50-day moving averages since the end of May.

On Apr. 22, BA stock rose 5.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $22.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.20, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its peer, Howmet Aerospace Inc. ( HWM ), BA has underperformed. Over the past year, HWM stock has surged 51.6% .