Is Intuit’s Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $106.1 billion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a leading financial technology and business software company best known for helping consumers, self-employed professionals, and small-to-mid-sized businesses manage taxes, accounting, payroll, marketing, and personal finances. It is based in Mountain View, California and delivers its products through direct, digital, mobile, and partner channels.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Intuit fits this criterion perfectly. Intuit has increasingly positioned itself as an AI-powered financial technology platform. The company has integrated AI across TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Enterprise Suite through products such as Intuit Assist and specialized AI agents that automate bookkeeping, financial analysis, tax preparation, payments, and workflow management.

Shares of the company have retreated 59.3% from its 52-week high of $813.70. Intuit shares have decreased 19% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.2% returns over the same time frame.

In the long term, Intuit has significantly underperformed the broader market, with its shares declining 56.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared with the S&P 500's 28.7% gain. The stock has also fallen 50% year-to-date, sharply trailing the index's 10.7% advance.

Reflecting the sustained bearish sentiment, INTU has traded below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the beginning of 2026.

Intuit has underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors grew increasingly concerned about the potential impact of generative AI on its core businesses, particularly TurboTax. The emergence of AI-powered financial and tax assistance tools raised questions about the long-term durability of Intuit's competitive advantages, leading to a more cautious outlook on the company's growth prospects.

In contrast, rival ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has shown a steeper decline than INTU stock. NOW stock has decreased 18.8% YTD and 39.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock's weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on Intuit. Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and the mean price target of $507.23 is a premium of 53% to current price levels.