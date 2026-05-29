Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $181.1 billion, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a global provider of life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, serving customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets. It supports scientific research, drug development, clinical diagnostics, and laboratory operations worldwide.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Thermo Fisher Scientific fits this criterion perfectly. It operates through four business segments: Life Sciences Solutions; Analytical Instruments; Specialty Diagnostics; and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services, offering a wide range of products and services for research, healthcare, and industrial applications.
Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company have decreased 24.7% from its 52-week high of $643.99. TMO stock has declined 6.9% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.4% gain over the same time frame.
The stock is down 16.3% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s nearly 11% rise. In the longer term, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific have soared 20.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 29% return of the SPX over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January. Also, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since March.
Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific tumbled 9.2% on Apr. 23 after the company reported Q1 2026 results. While Q1 revenue rose 6% year-over-year to $11 billion and adjusted EPS increased 6% to $5.44, the Analytical Instruments segment saw margins fall sharply to 20.7% from 23.7% a year earlier. Although the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance to $47.3 billion - $48.1 billion in revenue and $24.64 - $25.12 in adjusted EPS, investors remained concerned about slowing demand trends in analytical instruments and specialty diagnostics.
However, TMO stock has outperformed its rival, Danaher Corporation (DHR). DHR stock has dropped 21.5% on a YTD basis and nearly 5% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite Thermo Fisher Scientific’s underperformance relative to the SPX, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 24 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $615.18 is a premium of 25.8% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.