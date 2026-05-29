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How Is Adobe's Stock Performance Compared to Other Tech-Software Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Adobe Inc logo on phone with festive background-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Adobe Inc logo on phone with festive background-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), headquartered in San Jose, California, provides digital marketing and media solutions. Valued at $96.3 billion by market cap, the computer software company offers a line of application software products, type products, and content for creating, distributing, and managing information.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ADBE fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the software - application industry. Adobe’s strength is its Creative Cloud lock-in tools like Photoshop dominate creative workflows, backed by a sticky subscription model and AI-powered Firefly. Strong brand and expansion into marketing and document software keep it central for creatives and enterprises alike.

Despite its notable strength, ADBE slipped 42.7% from its 52-week high of $421.48, achieved on Jun. 5, 2025. Over the past three months, ADBE stock declined 8%, underperforming the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) 17.3% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of ADBE fell 31% on a YTD basis and dipped 41.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming IGV’s YTD losses of 9.5% and 7.2% dip over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, ADBE has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early January, with slight fluctuations.

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ADBE’s underperformance stems from investor skepticism around its ability to monetize AI amid rising competition from AI-native tools that threaten its subscription model. Despite beating on revenue, EPS, and Creative Cloud subscriptions and issuing in-line Q2 guidance, those monetization concerns kept the stock under pressure.

In the competitive arena of software - application, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has taken the lead over ADBE, showing resilience with a 23.3% downtick on a YTD basis and 20% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ADBE’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 38 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $320.32 suggests a potential upside of 32.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ADBE 255.27 +13.83 +5.73%
Adobe Systems Inc
IGV 100.35 +4.67 +4.88%
North American Tech-Software Ishares ETF
FICO 1,289.39 -6.97 -0.54%
Fair Isaac and Company

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