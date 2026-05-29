How Is Adobe's Stock Performance Compared to Other Tech-Software Stocks?

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), headquartered in San Jose, California, provides digital marketing and media solutions. Valued at $96.3 billion by market cap, the computer software company offers a line of application software products, type products, and content for creating, distributing, and managing information.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ADBE fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the software - application industry. Adobe’s strength is its Creative Cloud lock-in tools like Photoshop dominate creative workflows, backed by a sticky subscription model and AI-powered Firefly. Strong brand and expansion into marketing and document software keep it central for creatives and enterprises alike.

Despite its notable strength, ADBE slipped 42.7% from its 52-week high of $421.48, achieved on Jun. 5, 2025. Over the past three months, ADBE stock declined 8%, underperforming the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) 17.3% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of ADBE fell 31% on a YTD basis and dipped 41.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming IGV’s YTD losses of 9.5% and 7.2% dip over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, ADBE has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early January, with slight fluctuations.

ADBE’s underperformance stems from investor skepticism around its ability to monetize AI amid rising competition from AI-native tools that threaten its subscription model. Despite beating on revenue, EPS, and Creative Cloud subscriptions and issuing in-line Q2 guidance, those monetization concerns kept the stock under pressure.

In the competitive arena of software - application, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has taken the lead over ADBE, showing resilience with a 23.3% downtick on a YTD basis and 20% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ADBE’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 38 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $320.32 suggests a potential upside of 32.7% from current price levels.