Is Procter & Gamble Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $343.4 billion , The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) provides branded consumer packaged goods. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company manufactures and markets trusted, high-quality family care, personal care, and hygiene products.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and PG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the household & personal products industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its dominant brand equity and unparalleled global distribution scale, managing an optimized roster of multi-billion-dollar household names like Tide, Pampers, Crest, and Gillette that command premium retail shelf space and high customer loyalty.

Despite its notable strength, this personal care company has dipped 14.7% from its 52-week high of $170.99 , reached on May 30, 2025. Moreover, shares of PG have fallen 12.7% over the past three months, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) nearly 10% return during the same time frame.

In the longer term, PG has declined 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging SPX's 28.5% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PG are up 1.8%, compared to SPX’s 10.5% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, PG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-March. However, it has recently started trading above its 50-day moving average since late May.

On Apr. 24, shares of PG gained 1.7% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The strong performance was supported by widespread volume growth across its portfolio and continued success in product innovation initiatives. The Skin and Personal Care segment was a key contributor, while new product introductions in the cleaning and hair care categories also helped drive results.

Its total revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $21.2 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 3.6%. Despite persistent cost pressures, adjusted EPS increased 3.2% from the prior-year period to $1.59, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.56.

In the competitive arena of household & personal products, Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ) has taken the lead over PG, with its shares declining marginally over the past 52 weeks and growing 16% on a YTD basis.