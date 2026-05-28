Is Procter & Gamble Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $343.4 billion, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) provides branded consumer packaged goods. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company manufactures and markets trusted, high-quality family care, personal care, and hygiene products.
Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and PG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the household & personal products industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its dominant brand equity and unparalleled global distribution scale, managing an optimized roster of multi-billion-dollar household names like Tide, Pampers, Crest, and Gillette that command premium retail shelf space and high customer loyalty.
Despite its notable strength, this personal care company has dipped 14.7% from its 52-week high of $170.99, reached on May 30, 2025. Moreover, shares of PG have fallen 12.7% over the past three months, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) nearly 10% return during the same time frame.
In the longer term, PG has declined 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging SPX's 28.5% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PG are up 1.8%, compared to SPX’s 10.5% rise.
To confirm its bearish trend, PG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-March. However, it has recently started trading above its 50-day moving average since late May.
On Apr. 24, shares of PG gained 1.7% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The strong performance was supported by widespread volume growth across its portfolio and continued success in product innovation initiatives. The Skin and Personal Care segment was a key contributor, while new product introductions in the cleaning and hair care categories also helped drive results.
Its total revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $21.2 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 3.6%. Despite persistent cost pressures, adjusted EPS increased 3.2% from the prior-year period to $1.59, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.56.
In the competitive arena of household & personal products, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has taken the lead over PG, with its shares declining marginally over the past 52 weeks and growing 16% on a YTD basis.
Despite PG’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $164.50 suggests a 12.7% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.