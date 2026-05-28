Soybeans Posting Thursday Strength

Soybeans are posting midday gains of 7 to 10 cents on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 7 1/2 cents at $11.32 1/2. Soymeal futures was up $3.20 to $3.50, with Soy Oil futures 88 to 97 points higher.

Crude oil is up just 27 cents at midday, as reports of a US/Iran ceasefire extension are pulling the market off the highs.

Export Sales data will be out on Friday, due to the Monday holiday. Trades are looking for old crop bean sales to be between 300,000 and 550,000 MT in the week of 5/21, with new crop seen 0-150,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.92 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.32 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.94, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.91 1/2, up 10 cents,