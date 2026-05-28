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Soybeans Posting Thursday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans are posting midday gains of 7 to 10 cents on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 7 1/2 cents at $11.32 1/2. Soymeal futures was up $3.20 to $3.50, with Soy Oil futures 88 to 97 points higher.

Crude oil is up just 27 cents at midday, as reports of a US/Iran ceasefire extension are pulling the market off the highs.

Export Sales data will be out on Friday, due to the Monday holiday. Trades are looking for old crop bean sales to be between 300,000 and 550,000 MT in the week of 5/21, with new crop seen 0-150,000 MT.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.92 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.32 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.94, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.91 1/2, up 10 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.27 0/1, up 9 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3361 N/A N/A
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 76.70s +1.44 +1.91%
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ZMN26 334.1s +3.5 +1.06%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2739 +0.1254 +1.12%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1194-0s +12-4 +1.06%
Soybean
ZSN26 1194-4s +9-2 +0.78%
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ZSQ26 1196-0s +11-2 +0.95%
Soybean

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