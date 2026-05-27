Soybeans Posting Wednesday Strength

soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains on Wednesday, with product value support. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3 cents at $11.27 1/2. Soymeal futures is up $3 to $3.50, with Soy Oil futures 79 to 99 points so far on Wednesday.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 79% planted by May 24, still well above the 68% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 49% vs. 40% on average. Just MI and OH were reported to lag behind their average planting pace, with WI behind normal for emergence. Condition ratings will start next week.

Brazil’s ANEC estimate the country’s May soybean exports at 15.9 MMT, a drop of 0.2 MMT from last week’s estimate. May soybean exports from Brazil last year were at 14.09 MMT

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.89, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.27 1/2, up 3 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.88 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.85, up 4 3/4 cents,