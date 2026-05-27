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Soybeans Posting Wednesday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 5 cent gains on Wednesday, with product value support. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 3 cents at $11.27 1/2. Soymeal futures is up $3 to $3.50, with Soy Oil futures 79 to 99 points so far on Wednesday.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 79% planted by May 24, still well above the 68% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 49% vs. 40% on average. Just MI and OH were reported to lag behind their average planting pace, with WI behind normal for emergence. Condition ratings will start next week.

Brazil’s ANEC estimate the country’s May soybean exports at 15.9 MMT, a drop of 0.2 MMT from last week’s estimate. May soybean exports from Brazil last year were at 14.09 MMT

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.89, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.27 1/2, up 3 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.88 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.85, up 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.21 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.2416 -0.0011 -0.01%
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ZLN26 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
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ZMN26 330.8 +2.2 +0.67%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.1561 +0.0201 +0.18%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1182-2 +2-0 +0.17%
Soybean
ZSN26 1185-6 -0-2 -0.02%
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ZSQ26 1185-2 +0-2 +0.02%
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