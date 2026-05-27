Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on TransDigm Group Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Transdigm Group Incorporated logo on mobile-by madamF via Shutterstock
Transdigm Group Incorporated logo on mobile-by madamF via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $68.6 billion, TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components. The Cleveland, Ohio-based company’s vast product portfolio includes mechanical and electromechanical actuators, ignition systems, specialized pumps, valves, cockpit security displays, and seatbelts. 

This aerospace and defense company has considerably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of TDG have declined 14.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 26.8%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 6.6%, compared to SPX’s 9.7% rise.

Zooming in further, TDG has also lagged the sector-focused State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.7% rise over the past 52 weeks and 12.7% uptick on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com 

On May 5, shares of TDG soared 3.6% after posting impressive Q2 results. The company’s revenue grew 18.3% year-over-year to $2.54 billion, surpassing analyst forecasts of $2.46 billion. Its adjusted EPS of $9.85 per share also topped the consensus estimate of $9.44. 

Supported by the robust quarterly performance, management increased its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects revenue of roughly $10.36 billion and adjusted EPS of nearly $39.52 at the midpoint. The upbeat results and improved outlook signaled healthy demand for its aerospace components, bolstering investor confidence. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect TDG’s EPS to grow 5.9% year over year to $37.82. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.  

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy," which is based on 14 “Strong Buy” and eight “Hold” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months.     

On May 10, Jefferies maintained a “Buy” rating on TDG and raised its price target to $1,575, indicating a 26.9% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $1,537.37 suggests a 23.9% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $1,937 implies a 56.1% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.55 +0.25 +0.14%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
TDG 1,240.65 +14.65 +1.19%
Transdigm Group Inc
$SPX 7,508.09 -11.03 -0.15%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
CPU Chip 2
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Sold 2 Key AI Stocks. He Bought Broadcom Instead.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 3
Billionaire Dan Loeb Cashed Out of Microsoft Stock. Shares Are Down 14.2% YTD.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher as U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes Hold, PCE Inflation Data and Fed Speak Awaited
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
Palantir Stock Is Down 34% from Its Highs. Don’t Miss This Chance to Buy the Dip.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.