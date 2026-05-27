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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on W.W. Grainger Stock?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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W_W_ Grainger Inc_ website magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
W_W_ Grainger Inc_ website magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, is a leading broad-line distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, serving businesses, governments, and institutions primarily across North America and Japan.

The company supplies safety equipment, tools, plumbing supplies, and material-handling gear through sales representatives and e-commerce channels, offering technical support and inventory management services to keep operations running smoothly. It has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion

Solid latest earnings, stable dividends, and the strategic exit from the U.K. market have been rewarded by investors. Over the past 52 weeks, GWW’s stock has gained 16.5%, while it has been up 23.8% year-to-date (YTD). It reached a 52-week high of $1,286.56 on May 7, but is down 2.9% from that level 

The broader S&P 500 index ($SPX) has increased 29.6% over the past 52 weeks and is up 9.8% YTD, indicating that the stock has underperformed the broader market over the past year but has outperformed this year. Comparing the stock’s performance with that of its sector, we see that the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) is up 23.8% over the past 52 weeks and 12.4% YTD. Therefore, the stock has underperformed its sector over the past year but outperformed YTD.

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Last year, GWW exited the U.K. market by agreeing to sell its Cromwell business to focus on capital efficiency and durability of its returns. This indicates that the company favors optimized returns on invested capital rather than pure geographical footprint. 

Despite tariff uncertainty and a geopolitical climate rife with tension, W.W. Grainger reported better-than-expected results in the first quarter. Its revenue grew 10.1% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.74 billion, while earnings increased by 18.2% annually to $11.65 per diluted share. 

For the current quarter, Street analysts expect GWW’s profit to increase 10.6% YOY to $11.03 per diluted share, while for the current year, it is expected to increase 14.5% to $45.22 per diluted share, followed by an 11.2% growth to $50.27 per diluted share in the following year. The company also has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in three of the four trailing quarters. 

Among the 17 Wall Street analysts covering GWW’s stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.” The ratings configuration has remained more or less stable over the past month, with only the number of “Hold” ratings decreasing from 11 to 10.

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Post the company’s Q1 earnings, analysts at Barclays raised their price target on W.W. Grainger to $1,171 from $1,047. However, they maintained an “Underweight” rating on the stock. Citing short-cycle industrial MRO demand and stronger-than-expected Q1 results, RBC Capital analysts raised their price target to $1,337 from $1,170 while maintaining a “Sector Perform” rating on the shares. 

W.W. Grainger’s mean price target of $1,227.67 indicates a 1.7% downside over current market prices. However, the Street-high price target of $1,365 implies a potential upside of 9.3%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.57 +0.27 +0.15%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
GWW 1,249.60 +0.38 +0.03%
W.W. Grainger
$SPX 7,527.16 +8.04 +0.11%
S&P 500 Index

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