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Willis Towers Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co office sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co office sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $24,2 billion, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a global advisory, broking, and solutions company that provides services in insurance brokerage, risk management, human capital consulting, and employee benefits. Headquartered in London, the company serves businesses, governments, and institutions across more than 140 countries.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WTW has plunged 17% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 29.6%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 22%, compared to the ETF’s 9.8% gains.

Looking closer, shares of the company have also lagged behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF3.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and 5.3% slump this year.

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On May 20, Willis Towers announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.96 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or around July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2026. Following the announcement, the company’s shares gained 1.7% in the subsequent trading session.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson’s EPS to rise 14.3% year over year to $19.52. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimates in all of the last four quarters. 

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

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This configuration is slightly bullish than one month ago, when there were 12 “Strong Buy” suggestions.

On May 12, Meyer Shields maintained a “Buy” rating on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company while slightly lowering the price target to $380 from $384.

The mean price target of $336.60 represents a 31.3% premium to WTW’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $400 suggests a nearly 56% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.85 -0.09 -0.17%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,519.12 +45.65 +0.61%
S&P 500 Index
WTW 256.35 -1.05 -0.41%
Willis Towers Watson Public

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