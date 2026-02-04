Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Dominion Energy Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dominion Energy Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Dominion Energy Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) produces and distributes energy products. Valued at $51.4 billion by market cap, the company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. The company provides electricity and natural gas to 7.5 million customers in 18 states.

Shares of this leading energy company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. D has gained 9.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.4%. However, in 2026, D’s stock is up 4.9%, surpassing SPX’s 1.1% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, D’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 10.5% over the past year. However, D’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.3% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 31, 2025, D shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.06 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.93. The company’s revenue was $4.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. D expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.33 to $3.48.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect D’s EPS to grow 22.7% to $3.40 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering D stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 17 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration is relatively stable over the past three months.

On Feb. 2, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained a “Buy” rating on D and set a price target of $63, implying a potential upside of 2.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $64.27 represents a 4.6% premium to D’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $69 suggests an upside potential of 12.3%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.37 +0.13 +0.30%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
BCS 27.13 -0.39 -1.42%
Barclays Plc ADR
D 62.03 +0.60 +0.98%
Dominion Energy Inc
$SPX 6,916.65 -1.16 -0.02%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot