Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Zebra Technologies Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Zebra Technologies Corp_ logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Zebra Technologies Corp_ logo on building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $12.6 billion, Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is a global provider of automatic identification and data capture solutions, offering products such as barcode scanners, mobile computers, RFID systems, printers, and cloud-based software to improve operational efficiency across industries. It serves sectors including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and the public sector through direct sales and channel partners worldwide.

Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ZBRA stock has dipped 11.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 29.4%. Moreover, shares of the company have returned 3.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 9.7% rise.

Looking closer, the barcode scanner maker stock has also underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLKsurge of 62.9% over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Zebra Technologies climbed 11.4% on May 12 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, including a 14.3% year-over-year increase in net sales to $1.495 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.75, up from $4.02 a year earlier. Investor sentiment was further boosted by improved profitability metrics, as adjusted EBITDA rose to $347 million from $292 million, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 23.2%, and the company generated $163 million in free cash flow. 

The stock also gained on Zebra’s raised full-year 2026 outlook, with management forecasting 10% - 14% sales growth, adjusted EPS of $18.30 - $18.70, free cash flow above $900 million, and Q2 sales growth of 14% - 17%.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ZBRA's EPS to grow 19.6% year-over-year to $15.21. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another other occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy” rating, and five “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On May 13, Barclays analyst Guy Hardwick raised the price target for ZBRA to $345 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $330.27 represents a 31.3% premium to ZBRA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $400 suggests a 59.1% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,522.65 +49.18 +0.66%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 185.17 +4.78 +2.65%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ZBRA 252.35 -3.20 -1.25%
Zebra Technologies

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.