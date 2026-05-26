What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Zebra Technologies Stock?

With a market cap of $12.6 billion , Zebra Technologies Corporation ( ZBRA ) is a global provider of automatic identification and data capture solutions, offering products such as barcode scanners, mobile computers, RFID systems, printers, and cloud-based software to improve operational efficiency across industries. It serves sectors including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and the public sector through direct sales and channel partners worldwide.

Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ZBRA stock has dipped 11.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 29.4% . Moreover, shares of the company have returned 3.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 9.7% rise.

Looking closer, the barcode scanner maker stock has also underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) surge of 62.9% over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Zebra Technologies climbed 11.4% on May 12 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including a 14.3% year-over-year increase in net sales to $1.495 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.75, up from $4.02 a year earlier. Investor sentiment was further boosted by improved profitability metrics, as adjusted EBITDA rose to $347 million from $292 million, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 23.2%, and the company generated $163 million in free cash flow.

The stock also gained on Zebra’s raised full-year 2026 outlook, with management forecasting 10% - 14% sales growth, adjusted EPS of $18.30 - $18.70, free cash flow above $900 million, and Q2 sales growth of 14% - 17%.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ZBRA's EPS to grow 19.6% year-over-year to $15.21. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another other occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy” rating, and five “Holds.”

On May 13, Barclays analyst Guy Hardwick raised the price target for ZBRA to $345 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $330.27 represents a 31.3% premium to ZBRA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $400 suggests a 59.1% potential upside.