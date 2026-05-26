IMAX Stock Is Surging on Buyout Rumors. What to Know.

IMAX (IMAX) shares have rallied in recent sessions following reports that the company is actively exploring a potential sale and has approached prominent entertainment and technology companies as suitors.

The upward momentum has driven IMAX firmly above its key moving averages (MAs), indicating bulls are in control across multiple timeframes.

Including this rumors-fueled surge, IMAX stock is up about 9% versus the start of this year.

Significance of a Potential Buyout for IMAX Stock

A potential acquisition is bullish for IMAX stock because buyers often pay a premium over market price to win shareholder approval, meaning any bid would likely value the company shares at their pre-rumors price.

Its outreach to major entertainment and tech names, with experts viewing the likes of Sony (SONY), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) as natural buyers, suggests IMAX’s proprietary technology, premium brand, and global theater network are strategically valuable assets worth competing for.

Multiple interested suitors could trigger a bidding war, pushing the price even higher.

What’s also worth mentioning is that IMAX’s relative strength index (14-day) sits in the mid-60s currently, signaling more room to the upside before the stock hits overbought territory.

Are IMAX Shares Worth Owning Without the Buyout

Even if a formal buyout fails to materialize, IMAX shares remain worth owning on the company’s own financial merit.

Premium theatrical experiences are outgrowing the general box office, enabling the NYSE-listed firm to capture a record 5.2% domestic and 3.8% global market share despite controlling just 1% of physical North American screens.

Financially, IMAX recently topped Q1 estimates with $81.4 million in sales, driven by blockbusters like “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Additionally, structural tailwinds persist as well: streaming platforms are deepening partnerships, exemplified by Netflix’s decision to give its upcoming Brad Pitt movie an exclusive, two-week theatrical IMAX window.

What’s the Consensus Rating on IMAX?

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts were bullish on IMAX stock even before the buyout rumors.