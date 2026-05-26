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IMAX Stock Is Surging on Buyout Rumors. What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by NicoElNino via Shutterstock
Image by NicoElNino via Shutterstock

IMAX (IMAX) shares have rallied in recent sessions following reports that the company is actively exploring a potential sale and has approached prominent entertainment and technology companies as suitors.

The upward momentum has driven IMAX firmly above its key moving averages (MAs), indicating bulls are in control across multiple timeframes. 

Including this rumors-fueled surge, IMAX stock is up about 9% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of a Potential Buyout for IMAX Stock

A potential acquisition is bullish for IMAX stock because buyers often pay a premium over market price to win shareholder approval, meaning any bid would likely value the company shares at their pre-rumors price. 

Its outreach to major entertainment and tech names, with experts viewing the likes of Sony (SONY), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) as natural buyers, suggests IMAX’s proprietary technology, premium brand, and global theater network are strategically valuable assets worth competing for. 

Multiple interested suitors could trigger a bidding war, pushing the price even higher. 

What’s also worth mentioning is that IMAX’s relative strength index (14-day) sits in the mid-60s currently, signaling more room to the upside before the stock hits overbought territory. 

Are IMAX Shares Worth Owning Without the Buyout

Even if a formal buyout fails to materialize, IMAX shares remain worth owning on the company’s own financial merit. 

Premium theatrical experiences are outgrowing the general box office, enabling the NYSE-listed firm to capture a record 5.2% domestic and 3.8% global market share despite controlling just 1% of physical North American screens. 

Financially, IMAX recently topped Q1 estimates with $81.4 million in sales, driven by blockbusters like “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Additionally, structural tailwinds persist as well: streaming platforms are deepening partnerships, exemplified by Netflix’s decision to give its upcoming Brad Pitt movie an exclusive, two-week theatrical IMAX window.

What’s the Consensus Rating on IMAX?

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts were bullish on IMAX stock even before the buyout rumors. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on the U.S. cinema technology company sits at “Strong Buy” with the mean price objective of $46, indicating potential upside of another 20% over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 87.98 -0.62 -0.70%
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SONY 22.33 -0.23 -1.02%
Sony Group Corp ADR
AAPL 309.87 +1.05 +0.34%
Apple Inc
IMAX 39.60 +0.48 +1.23%
Imax Corp
AMZN 263.44 -2.88 -1.08%
Amazon.com Inc

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