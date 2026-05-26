Gartner Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $10.7 billion , Gartner, Inc. ( IT ) is a leading global research and advisory company that provides business and technology insights to help organizations make informed decisions and improve performance on mission-critical priorities. It operates through its Insights, Conferences, and Consulting segments, offering subscription-based research, executive conferences, and strategic technology consulting services to clients worldwide.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company have significantly lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. IT stock has dropped 63.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has risen 29.9% . Moreover, shares of the company have decreased 37.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 10.1% gain.

Looking more closely, shares of the technology information and analysis company have underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 63.9% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Gartner rose 1.2% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including revenue of $1.5 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.32, EBITDA of $395 million, and free cash flow of $371 million. Investor sentiment was further boosted after Gartner raised its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS of at least $13.25, EBITDA of at least $1.545 billion, free cash flow of at least $1.16 billion, and revenue of at least $6.405 billion.

The stock also benefited from management’s confidence that contract value growth would accelerate through 2026, alongside its expectation of delivering adjusted EPS compound annual growth above 12% over the next three years.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Gartner's adjusted EPS to rise 4% year-over-year to $13.70. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On May 7, Baird reduced its price target for Gartner to $203 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $167.25 represents a 5.1% premium to IT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $203 suggests a 27.6% potential upside.