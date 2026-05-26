M&T Bank Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Valued at $31.2 billion by market cap, the company offers a wide range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage finance, trust, wealth management, and investment services.

Shares of this leading regional bank have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MTB has gained 18% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.9%. In 2026, MTB stock is up 5.8%, compared to the SPX’s 9.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MTB’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 23.4% over the past year. However, MTB’s returns on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 3.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 15, MTB shares closed down by 1.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 23.7% year over year to $4.18. The company’s net interest income stood at $1.8 billion, up 3.4% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MTB’s EPS to grow 8.7% to $18.69 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering MTB stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 14 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 20, RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a “Buy” rating on MTB and set a price target of $225, implying a potential upside of 5.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $234.25 represents a 9.9% premium to MTB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $265 suggests an upside potential of 24.3%.