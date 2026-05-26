Comfort Systems Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Houston, Texas-based Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX ) provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. The company has a market cap of $64.4 billion and operates through two segments: Mechanical and Electrical.

FIX shares have rallied the broader market over the past year and 2026. FIX stock has grown 295.5% over the past 52 weeks and 95.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 27.9% over the past year and risen 9.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, FIX has also outperformed the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 10.7% increase this year.

On Apr. 23, FIX stock grew 2.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 56.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $10.51, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect FIX’s EPS to rise 49.5% to $43.17 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

FIX has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the nine analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys” and two “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On Apr. 24, KeyBanc analyst Sangita Jain upgraded FIX from a “Hold” to a “Buy” and set a price target of $2,004.

FIX’s mean price target of $2,079 indicates a modest premium of 13.7% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $2,518 suggests a robust 37.7% upside potential.